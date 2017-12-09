Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel says he has nothing personal against Hina Khan but feels body shaming was the lowest low

We were the first ones to tell you that Karan Patel would be going inside the Bigg Boss house as a panelist and staying true to our word, we are back to give you more details about the visit that has happened. The episode of the visit will be aired tonight but we have some extra bits just for you. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel calls out Hina Khan for her disgusting behaviour)

As you might be well aware, Karan has been a keen follower of Bigg Boss 11. He had taken to Twitter to voice his ire against Hina Khan, one of the contestants of the reality show. He had been commenting on her game, calling her out for her behaviour. In fact, when Hina’s boyfriend took his case over it, he trolled him too. So, as was expected, as a panelist he gave Hina an earful about her behaviour while she and the rest of the inmates were ordered to freeze. A glimpse of the same has been shared by Colors. Check out the video right here…

Right after his visit in the Bigg Boss house, we called up Karan to know how it went. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with us, he told us, “I enjoyed myself inside the house. It was nice and something different. In the commoners, I feel Puneesh is a good player and can go the long way. I don’t have anything personal against Hina Khan. I have only voiced my personal opinion on what I have seen inside the house. I feel body shaming was the lowest low of the season. Hina being a woman talking about other women body shaming them was disgusting. I feel Shilpa Shinde is most deserving. But I want Vikas or Hiten to win as they are very close friends.”

While Karan obviously maintained that his rant against Hina was not personal, he also reminded everyone how she goes back on her own words in the blink of an eye. Do you agree with Karan’s views? Tell us in the comments below…