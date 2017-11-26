Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel shares clips to prove his point about Hina Khan’s behaviour after her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal lashes out at him – Watch video

Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be quite the season. While on one side are the shenanigans of the housemates, on the other side are the antics of their friends, lovers and well-wishers that is also creating much drama. After Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, lashed out at Karan Patel in a tweet today, Karan has now started putting up videos, made by fans and fanclubs, proving his point.

One look at the videos and you will be forced to believe what he said was true. Well, if you are loyal BollywoodLife readers, too, you would know for we were one of the first ones to call out Hina Khan for her double standards. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11: 5 instances where Hina Khan contradicted her own opinion)

Check out Karan’s tweets and see for yourself as to what we mean…

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

What u see here are #Facts and are not #Disrespect to Anyone. And for those over educated illetrates, what u see here is called #TheTruth and #NotTrolling so just because u dont have a strong comeback dont make it an issue about Respect. … pic.twitter.com/WgsVNDP8eT — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Karan usually always expresses support for his good friend, Vikas Gupta, who is an inmate of the house this season, whenever needed and he did it this time as well. After the episode, here’s what he tweeted: “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul.” This was obviously directed at Hina Khan. Taking the cue, Hina’s boyfriend replied, “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.”