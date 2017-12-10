Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel takes a dig at Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal after fake quotes by Sakshi Tanwar go viral

Remember when Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan called Sakshi Tanwar cock-eyed and the entire TV industry ganged up against her on social media? A fan club shared an article with Sakshi’s quote that said she has no problems with Hina. The article carried a quote from Sakshi who said that Hina didn’t mean any harm and that it was Arshi Khan who said she didn’t like her features. Sakshi’s fans promptly pointed out that it is a fake quote. Kavita Kaushik also confirmed with Sakshi and tweeted that it’s a fake story and that Sakshi never commented on te issue.

Karan Patel recently retweeted Kavita and said, “Kya yaar #MissGrace ka pre-paid pyaar apna PR theek se nahi kar paya.” Karan recently even went inside the house to give contestants a piece of his mind. He confronted Hina and told her off for being a hypocrite and egoistic. Karan has been bombarded with tweets from Hina fans and Hina haters non-stop since the day he started following the reality show. After his appearance in the house, the number of people tweeting to him increased even more. Hina even challenged him to participate in the next season so she could judge him then. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel says he has nothing personal against Hina Khan but feels body shaming was the lowest low)

Check out this tweet thread right here.

Kya yaar #MissGrace ka pre-paid pyaar apna PR theek se nahi kar paya …. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qiXHvutMMJ — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 10, 2017

It’s a fake article – confirmed by saakshi 🙏🏼 https://t.co/QdtqWlxUQ6 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 9, 2017

@Iamkavitak Some of us Sakshi fans are pretty confident this article is fake. I know you wouldn’t speak about it coz neither would Sakshi publicly.

But thought to tweet to convey that Sakshi’s name is being used in an interview she probably didn’t give. #SakshiTanwar pic.twitter.com/MCgq3u6P2f — SakshiTanwarFan (@RaYa_AriKa) December 8, 2017

And this was followed by,

Not done guys … #MissGrace is trying to play well and she is not a temple bell, jo dekho aata hai aur baja ke chala jaata hai … 😂😂😂😂😂 #BigBoss11 #YehSachHyena ? 😂😂😂 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 10, 2017

Sutro se pata chala hai, kal raat #BigBoss11 dekh kar, kuch logo ka pichwada buri tarah jala hai … #YehSachHyena ? 😂😂😂😂 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 10, 2017

Hina’s statements about the industry and actors to co-contestants has stirred a lot of controversies. Well, Karan and Hina’s face off in the house is something that people are going to keep talking about for days. This won’t be the first time that Karan has taken a dig at Rocky. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.