Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel wants Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta or Shilpa Shinde to win the show

Karan Patel is enjoying the current season of Bigg Boss a lot. The actor keeps on sharing his views and opinions on Twitter about the happenings of the show. He has in the past taken digs at Hina Khan and has been a vocal supporter of Vikas Gupta. In his recent tweets, he has predicted the names of contestants who should make it to the top 3.

As per Karan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani are the most deserving candidates to be in the top 3. Well, we have to wait for a long time to see if Karan’s predictions come true or not as finale of Bigg Boss 11 is still weeks away. Meanwhile new twists and turns are all set to turn things upside down in the house. There will be no evictions this week, but contestants are unaware of that and Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde are both preparing for their possible farewell. Rumour has it that one of the two contestants will be sent to the secret room instead. And there they will be joined by a wild card entry. Karan’s might have made his predictions way too early as new developments for the show are on the way.

Shilpa, hiten, vikas …i hope🤞 one of them should win … #MyFavourites https://t.co/vm72V9MUva — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 3, 2017

That is not all. One of Karan’s fans asked him who he thought was the person most undeserving. The actor did not take any names but simply said “the one with maximum grace”. This was a sarcastic dig at Hina Khan.

Certainly, fans of Hina Khan are not happy with this statement and are lashing out at Karan in their tweets. One angry fan wrote, "Once she will be out of the house with the trophy then we'll see how much Guts you have to talk about her".