Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai take a dig at Hina Khan for throwing chilli powder in Bandgi Kalra’s eyes

TV celebs are hooked on to Bigg Boss 11 like never before. There are tweets from celebs every day and most of them are against Hina Khan. A sneak peek of the upcoming luxury budget task showed Hina throwing some chilli powder on Bandgi Kalra’s eyes. Although it was a part of the task and everyone else was also involved in it, Hina seems to be facing the flak for it. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt shared the video posted by the channel criticising Hina without taking her name, of course. Kishwer also tagged Manveer Gurjar and Kamya Panjabi in the tweet.

She tweeted saying, “pehle mere jaise banke dikhao” @imanveergurjar @iamkamyapunjabi dekha yeh ?” This is what Suyyash tweeted when he shared the video, “Areee Aree Areeee @TheKaranPatel @KishwerM #BB11”. Obviously, a lot of fans criticised Kishwer for taking a dig at Hina. Though Kishwer gave it back to a few trolls, she eventually let it go. This is not the first time that Kishwer has expressed her opinion of Hina on Twitter. Not just her but a lot of other celebs and former contestants of the show are sort of ganging up against Hina on social media like Karan Patel, Aly Goni and so on. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: After Karan Patel, former winner Manveer Gurjar trolls Hina Khan)

Check out this Twitter thread by Kishwer and Suyyash right here.

Here’s what fans had to say to this.

Tum khud ka season bhul gaye kya jab mandana aur Rochelle ko torture kiya tha aur mandy ko bola tha k tera hath tod dunga . Pahle khudko dekho ki kese ho aur phir dusro me kamiya nikalo 😒 #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Siddharth Rajput (@WandererSidd) November 28, 2017

Yaad hai Mandana se laat khane k baad kiya natak kiya tha aur apne paltu pagal kutte uspe chod diye thay?? Khud tau himmat nai hoti thi kuch krne ki — Paki Goldyfish (@wobblyhead0724) November 28, 2017

Well, the reactions were not surprising at all. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.