Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchantt criticises Hina Khan, asks if she is targeting Shilpa Shinde out of fear

Hina Khan has been the talk of the industry ever since she entered Bigg Boss 11. In a recent task, three contestants were shown videos of what people have spoken about them behind their back. Hina’s video shows Puneesh Sharma telling the contestants what a terrible and small celebrity Hina is and the time he tells Shilpa that Luv Tyagi has a crush on Hina. It ends with a clip of how Shilpa mocked Hina and mimicked her when she broke down after Rocky Jaiswal left the house. Of everything in the video, Hina only seemed to have seen what Shilpa did.

Kishwer Merchantt reacted to the video and tweeted, “Had I been in place of Hina Khan I wud choose what my so called “friends” talk behind my back not what my enemies have to say coz they even talk like that to my face.. task samaj nahi aaya ya sach nahi dekhna chahti thi Tum akele padh jaane ke Darr se ?”‘Well, the secret video task has created chaos in the house. Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta were also shown videos of what their so-called friends have said behind their backs. But Hina was more upset with Shilpa making fun of her when she broke down. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan blasts Shilpa Shinde for using tap water while cooking – watch video)

Check out the video and Kishwer’s reaction to it right here.

There is chaos in the #BB11 house after the @cpplusglobal task! Catch all the action tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/R3edVBELMn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 15, 2017

This is what Kishwer had to say about it.

Had I been in place of Hina Khan I wud choose what my so called “friends” talk behind my back not what my enemies have to say coz they even talk like that to my face.. task samaj nahi aaya ya sach nahi dekhna chahti thi Tum akele padh jaane ke Darr se ? #BB11 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) December 14, 2017

But fans are not happy with Kishwer’s point of view. A lot of them are criticising Kishwer for her tweet which, we’re sure the actress is used to by now. Hina is quite emotional and is proud to be able to express it. She has been having a problem with people making fun of her emotions since she entered the show. Do you agree with Kishwer though? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.