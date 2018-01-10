Bigg Boss 11 last elimination: Akash Dadlani bids adieu to the show four days before the finale

Bigg Boss 11 witnessed its last eviction and it’s Akash Dadlani, who has been axed from the show just four days before the grand finale. There were no nominations this week as Bigg Boss decided to nominate Akash and the remaining four contestants, which includes Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta. The voting lines were kept open till 10.30 pm. As soon as the lines closed, the votes were tabulated immediately and within two hours, it was announced that Akash has received the least number of votes. With this, now we have our top four finalists, and one of them will walk away with the trophy come Sunday (January 14).

Talking about Akash’s journey, the rapper was annoying throughout the show. He disrespected women on many occasions and was unnecessarily loud. The highlight of his stint was when Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan entered the house and gave him the immunity shield, which he ended up using few weeks back. The entertaining part was his raps, which weren’t that bad. Surely, he has a lot to say after coming out of the house and we can’t wait to hear him. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: WHAT? Akash Dadlani sniffs women’s undergarments?

As for the Bigg Boss 11 finale, Salman Khan will share the stage with Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his upcoming film, Padman. The evicted contestants will re-unite and some of them will perform too. We can’t wait to see all of this. Sunday, come soon already.

What are your thoughts on Akash’s mid-week elimination from Bigg Boss 11. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for all such latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.