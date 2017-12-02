Bigg Boss 11: Let us thank Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for giving us some really cute moments on the show

Salman Khan returned with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11, but this time, it was special as he was joined by his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. They launched the second song of the film, Dil Diyan Gallan on the show, but not without giving their fans some cute moments. We all know the kind of rapport Salman and Katrina have with each other. Not only on the screen, they have a crackling chemistry off screen too. And it was on full display from the moment Katrina joined him on the stage.

In fact, we loved how Salman before getting her on the stage said that she is “meri” and immediately said, “sabki dulaari, Katrina Kaif”. And then they both set the stage on fire when they shook a leg on the song, Swag Se Swaagat from TZH.

And then there was Katrina being all cute when she introduced herself exactly like how Salman does as he begins the episodes every week. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are like a house on fire as they launch Dil Diya Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai – view pics

Salman got Katrina to play a game wherein every time pictures of two of her co-stars would appear on the screen together. She had to select one and let go of the other. At the end it was a choice between Salman and Aamir Khan. Katrina joked with Salman as she said now that they have wrapped up the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, she can select Aamir over him. And Salman tells her that she can go ahead, as he is very understanding. The best part was when Salman said that it’s not a big deal if he removes him from a picture. In a way Salman knew that she is close to him, and Katrina proved it when she chose Salman and let go off Aamir.

We know how Salman gets irritated every time someone asks him about his marriage, but when Katrina had the same question for him during a mock lie detector test they both went through, Salman gave her a cute reply as he said that people now tell him that he has passed that age and cannot marry now. Red light beeps on the chair and Katrina tells him that he can still marry.

We really cannot wait for December 22 as that is when we will get to witness the re-union between them on the silver screen.