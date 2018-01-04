Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde get loudest cheers as crowd goes berserk – watch videos

Today, Bigg Boss 11 makers took four contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi to Inorbit Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. These four have been nominated for evictions this week and the show runners decided to up their ante by doing this on-ground voting exercise. However, little did they know that the situation will get so out of control that they will have to call off the activity mid-way. The four contestants arrived at the mall and the security somehow managed them to get to the life size jail which was set up there. But fans went berserk after seeing their favourite contestants. The magnitude of the crowd made it quite unmanageable for the authorities. It seems they took a break as someone tugged Hina’s hair. The team took them inside their vanity vans to set Hina’s hair. Now, the contestants are on their way back to Lonavala, but people in the mall are waiting in a line to vote for their favourite housemate of Bigg Boss 11. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi gets the ticket to finale, safe from eliminations?)

Just like thousands of supporters, we landed at the mall too. And here’s what we could capture. Thankfully we made it home without getting crushed by the people over there. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde fan mania grips Vashi mall; large groups of Vikas Gupta supporters on the way)

Here’s what all happened before Luv, Hina, Shilpa and Vikas arrived at the mall:

The semi final week of Bigg Boss 11 is here. The competition between the housemates is huge to make it to the finale. One out of these four will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 come weekend as Salman Khan will return to host the last Weekend Ka Vaar of this season. Who will get the least number of votes and will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house after coming so far on the show? We cannot wait to find out!