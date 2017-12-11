Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma fight AGAIN leaving Hina Khan highly distressed – watch video

A few days ago, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma were seen hurling abuses at each other. A task made them so furious that they had choicest expletives for each other while their friend Hina Khan could only gape in shock. After all, the trio was seen as the strongest ones in the house. With Hina’s fan following, Priyank’s multiple admirers and Luv’s good boy charm, all three have what it takes to win the game. But this constant fights might ruin their plans completely. In today’s episode, the two men will fight again with Hina Khan as witness. While it will take time for you to figure why are they are at loggerheads once more, it’s the actress’ reaction to it which will catch your attention. Hina is totally depressed by all this.

The video has Hina asking Luv to tell everything to Priyank because they don’t keep secrets from each other. But Luv doesn’t want to share which riles up Priyank to no end. Both of them get into war of words. Priyank later even addresses Luv’s father saying, “Uncle, Aapka beta pagal ho gaya hai.” Quite naturally, Luv is not amused and starts threatening Priyank. Hina tries her best to placate both of them and when she finally manages to detangle both, she is seen spent and really upset. She even says, “Tum log kitna ladte ho. Log humari dosti ke misaal dete the.”

Check out the video to know what exactly happened..

History is proof that insecurity has ruined the lives of many strong and invincible warriors. This is just Bigg Boss! The three of them are finding it difficult to get a common ground on their grievances and if that continues, staying put till finals, which is their agenda, will be really difficult.