Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi deserved to be in the finale with Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, say fans

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 will take place this Sunday (January 14) and out of the 19 contestants that set foot inside the house, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have managed to become the four finalists. These four have left those 15 contestants behind and earned a spot in the finale. Some of those evicted contestants rightly deserved to be shown the exit door of the Bigg Boss house, but then there were also some, who deserved to stay longer on the show. Hence, we recently conducted a poll asking you, our readers that who deserved to stay on Bigg Boss 11 longer than they did. The choices was between Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha Soonawalla and Arshi Khan.

Well, the verdict is out and majority of the fans think that Luv deserved a spot in the finale. Much to our surprise, Luv managed to come a very long way on the show. He was in the top six, but got eliminated last weekend. His fans took to Twitter to voice their disbelief and called out the channel for what they called was ‘unfair eviction’. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde has a fan in Salman Khan’s family

Of course, now it is too late for a contestant to even enter as a wild card as we are just three days away from the D-day. But looking at this poll result, Luv will surely be very happy. As for his fans, he might not be a finalist, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see and the rest of the evicted contestants in the finale. As the tradition goes, the batch of Bigg Boss 11 will re-unite for the finale. In fact, some of them will be performing on the stage too. We have already told you that Arshi and Hiten have been rehearsing for their act since couple of days.

With just few days to go, it’s getting difficult to play this waiting game. Mutual thoughts? Tell us in the comments section below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.