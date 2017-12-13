Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma – whose drag avatar do you love the most?

Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Luv Tyagi took to cross dressing to make the contestants laughing during the BB Lab task. It all started when Luv Tyagi decided to put on a wig and drape a shawl around his neck to make contestants laugh. And it actually worked, not just on the contestants but on the viewers, too. But then, Hiten and Priyank also used the same technique to make contestants laugh instead of coming up with something original. While Hiten drapes a saree and puts on lipstick, Priyank goes all out and wears a monokini to make people laugh.

Though Priyank hesitates a lot before putting on a monokini thinking that he might get reprimanded for this by Bigg Boss. But he does it anyway and Twitter can’t stop talking about it. It’s such a beautiful monokini but on him. Well, donning a drag avatar to make someone laugh is not something we haven’t seen on television before but we wish Team Hina had come up with something more innovative and creative to make people laugh. But more on that later. Which one of these drag avatars do you like the most? Vote for your favourite cross dressing contestant here. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets into a blue polka dotted monokini and we don’t know how to react)

Check out their pictures right here.

Pehchaan kaun? One of the housemates has got a new look in the #BB11 house. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM for all the fun! pic.twitter.com/BAgT1tBQ1A — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017

#BBMomentOfTheDay: Luv Tyagi managed to steal the show with his funny attire for the BB Lab task! RT if you agree? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/YlKXBPLcQ4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017

Woah! Dil thaam ke baithiye, kyun ki ab aapke saamne tashreef la rahi hain ek mohatarma jinka naam hai @tentej! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to an exciting episode of #BB11.https://t.co/IUDErddcBV pic.twitter.com/Efq1Q9jkvb — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 13, 2017