Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi is the dark horse of this season – here’s why

When Bigg Boss 11 went on-air on October 1 and 17 contestants, including 12 commoners and 6 celebrities set foot inside the house, ardent fans of the show, including me, picked their top eight contestants quite immediately. We are two months down, and there are currently seven contestants fighting it out for the trophy. We have Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi inside the house. And honestly, I am most surprised that Luv managed to come this far on the show.

Many would say that it’s his luck that has been favouring him, but that is not entirely true. There have been so many times that he proved to the world that he deserves to be in the game. He befriended Hina and Priyank, and that was the smartest thing he has done. I am not saying that it was all his plan, sure, it was a natural process, but nevertheless, it proved beneficial for him as they both have been by his side every time. When you have a support from two strong contenders, your chances of going ahead in the game also get a bit stronger.

The man is good-looking, but he didn’t go the cliche way and start a love story on the show. Playing the love card guarantees you some extra weeks on Bigg Boss, but Luv didn’t do that. He could have shown off his beefed body, like Priyank displays his hot abs for more screen time, but nope, that didn’t happen too.

And talking about his sheer luck, he was on his way out last weekend. But in the end it was Bandgi Kalra, who got evicted, which came as a shock to many fans. And this week too, he was nominated along with Akash Dadlani, but thanks to Vikas Gupta, who saved him and put Shilpa Shinde in the nominations as he got a special power given he was the captain of the house.

The bottomline is that no one thought that Luv would come this far on Bigg Boss 11. Call it luck or being smart, he turned out be the dark horse of this season. Mutual thoughts? Let me know in the comments below.