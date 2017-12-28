Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi mimics Shilpa Shinde and her reaction is EPIC – watch video

With the Bigg Boss 11 finale just a couple of weeks ahead, the contestants are sort of at ease with each other. Now that they know each other so well, they can actually laugh at/ with each other in the house. In an unseen footage, Luv Tyagi is seen imitating Shilpa Shinde’s deadly looks from the show and the others have a laugh about it. Akash Dadlani laughs at how perfectly Luv can imitate Shilpa. But what caught our attention was Shilpa’s reaction to being mimicked in the house. Shilpa laughs along with the contestants and tells Luv how perfectly he imitates her.

That’s quite sporting of her. Shilpa also gives him her glasses and asks him to imitate her one more time. The housemates have a hearty laugh over Luv’s mimicry skills. Shilpa tells him that he looks like Aamir Khan whereas Akash tells them that he looks like Shilpa. The three of them then sit and discuss how the weeks have passed in the house. They tell each other that all of them have gone crazy and that they don’t even need any other means of entertainment (TV, phones etc) to pass time in the house. Akash then adds that this season must be crazier than the4 last season and everyone agrees. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani to wear Hina Khan’s nightsuit on Weekend Ka Vaar)

Check out the video right here.

Those who can laugh at themselves r the Best…. ANOTHER REASON TO LOVE SHILPA… SHE CAN TAKE ANY FUN ON HER SPORTINGLY….#ShilpaShinde

LUV IS DOING SHILPA SHINDE’S MIMICRY #BB11 @BiggBoss #LuvTyagi pic.twitter.com/1B2elecsbL — 💕Beats 🇨🇦 Shilpa’s Army (@fan_bb11) December 28, 2017

Shilpa really is quite the sport. The unseen footage of the show this season has been far more entertaining than the previous ones. You see more fun and laughter on the unseen footage than in the episodes that air on television everyday. Luv has a massive fan following on social media after entering the show and fans are even making songs about him. But coming back to this video, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.