Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi REALLY wanted to see this eliminated contestant in the finale

The elimination of Luv Tyagi a few days back from the Bigg Boss 11 has been the most talked about one so far. The boy from Gurgaon bid the show good-bye after he was voted out during the mall task. The young man is pretty satisfied with his journey inside the house and EXCLUSIVELY told Bollywood Life, “It is okay, yaar! I am happy I made it to the 14th week, the semi-finale week. I am satisfied. Yes, kahin na kahin disappointment rehti hai (There is some disappointment somewhere). It is like there is just one more week left to go. But then, it is ok.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Instagram fans pick Hina Khan over Shilpa Shinde as the winner of Salman Khan’s show)

Now, it is confirmed that Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have made it to the finale. Of course, Luv also wanted to be finale. When Bollywood Life asked him to name another contestant whom he felt was finale matter, he said, “Apart from me, I think Sapna (Chaudhary). That was why I never told them ke mujhe save karo (please save me). They decided to do it. It was really sweet and nice of them. Unfortunately, Sapna had to exit the show. I really regret that Sapna had to leave for me. She went for me. It was a big thing.” He says that he will be friends with Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna, Priyank and Hina outside of the house. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan praises Ravi Dubey in front of Vikas Gupta, calls him an ;intelligent man;)

The young man also told that he is overwhelmed by his newfound popularity. “I mean people are recognising me on the streets. It is kind of new for me. I am just trying to understand the whole situation. Let us see what happens in the future.” He also spoke about the anthems. “It is really sweet of people. I love you all,” he says.