Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi’s dad reveals why his son is such a gentleman – watch video

The most emotional and nicest episodes of Bigg Boss 11 are happening now with the celebs and common man contestant parents’ entering the house. Last night, we saw a reunion between Puneesh Sharma and his dad. The two were not on talking terms apparently for some time but he had an emotional meltdown seeing his son in the house. Arshi Khan’s dad also walked in, and honestly we would have loved to see him longer in the house. Shilpa Shinde’s mom and Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal also walked in. Tonight, we will see Akash Dadlani’s mom, Luv Tyagi’s dad, Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal and Hiten Tejwani’s wife actress Gauri Pradhan on Salman Khan’s show. (Also Read: CONFIRMED! Salman Khan to return with Dus Ka Dum 3 right after Bigg Boss 11 goes off air)

Luv Tyagi who hails from Budhana in Muzzafarnagar got a visit from his dad. It was heart-wrenching to see him cry like a baby in front of his dad. The innocence of Luv’s personality came through and how. We were also moved to see how senior Tyagi told his son that he had made him proud and that other kids wanted to be like Luv. The man had nice things to say to every contestant inside the house. He told Shilpa that people really liked her outside and called Vikas Gupta, a gem of a person. Senior Tyagi also complimented Arshi. Even while leaving, he told all the housemates that everyone was playing well and the whole of India was loving them. He got a big hug from Hina Khan, whom Luv apparently has a crush on. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 6th December 2017 Episode 67 Live updates: Captain Arshi Khan tells Hiten Tejwani that she will lock herself in the jail with him)

Luv Tyagi was all teary-eyed on meeting his father on the show! Tune in to watch their emotional encounter at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VEqMXk5abJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

In a season that has been fraught with dirty play and abusive behavior, Luv has come across a gentleman. It is now evident from where he gets his character. And he is someone who has learnt from his mistakes. Luv is also a loyal friend as it is proved on many occasions. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…