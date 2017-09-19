Bigg Boss 11: Makers give a hint of the first confirmed contestant and Twitterati is going crazy

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 11 will happen on October 1. Salman Khan’s controversial reality show promises to be very different this month. We have the theme of padosi’s on the show as Bollywood Life informed you before. A common man and celeb will be housed together in a block. People have to work and earn their privileges including food and water. There is the concept of trade. A lot of names are doing the rounds in the common man contestants list including Delhi’s famous transgender Riya Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor, the model who stalked Abhishek Bachchan during his wedding. With the date getting closer, the makers are teasing viewers about the contestants. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 to have the biggest house with an underground jail?)

Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList pic.twitter.com/0MJirWKegE — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2017

Today, the official Twitter handle of the show put up a picture of a woman with her face half-covered. We could only see her beautiful eyes, which had a look of mystery and sensuality. It was captioned: Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList”. This left many excited and they started guessing who can it be. While some have guessed it is Turkish writer Betul Eldoan, others are saying it is model Halima Matlub. We feel there are greater chances of it being Halima.

Celeb names like Pearl V Puri, Abrar Zahoor, Niti Taylor and others are doing the rounds. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…