Bigg Boss 11 mid-week eviction: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma or Akash Dadlani – who should be eliminated?

Bigg Boss 11 finale is just 6 days away. We will soon come to know the name of the person who will take away the winner’s trophy. But sooner than that, we will know the name of that one unlucky contestant who will be thrown out of the house just three days before the finale. Yes, a mid-week eviction, the most brutal of all, is on its way. Former contestant, Arshi Khan has entered the house acting as a catalyst for the process. Also, a contestant will be offered Rs 10 lakh and given a chance to leave the show with the money in the next few hours. Yep, all this drama awaits us in the remainder of the week.

Now, the question still remains that which one of the famous 5 will be seeing the end of their journey just two steps away from the destination? We have a way to figure it out beforehand. How about you vote here and voice your opinion about whom you just cannot stand on Bigg Boss 11 even a single day more? Is it Akash? Puneesh? Or is it one of the three celebs? Vote now!

Hina and Shilpa are being touted as the two finalists who will ultimately fight it off for the winner’s trophy. Fans are largely divided over the two TV actresses. It is next to impossible to compare which one has the stronger fan base. Well, on January 14, we will get the answer to that question. As for Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma? Their chances of survival on the show are low now, and we have been hearing murmurs that show-runners have made up their mind to evict one of the two. Let the hunger games begin…