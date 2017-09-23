Bigg Boss 11: Natalia Kayy, Hina Matlub, Brad – Meet the confirmed contestants of Salman Khan’s show

After the rumours of Hina Khan joining the Big Boss house, it’s Nia Sharma’s name that’s going strong. The makers want big television names to become a part of the show. After Khatron Ke Khiladi’s success they want the combination of Hina and Nia back again. So once again negotiations are on to get Nia on board. Though Nia more or less is convinced to do the show, she is yet to sign the contract.

Shilpa Shinde and Dhinchak Pooja are already said to be on board, although no confirmation has come from their side as of yet. There are names like that of Priyank Sharma that are doing the rounds .

Among the common men are Brad from USA who is supposed to be the Firangi factor in the house. Then there is Hina Matlub from U.K and model Natalia Kayy from U.K again.

#Exclusive: London Based Model Natalia Kayy is another confirmed contestant of #BB11 !! #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #SalmanKhan #Colorstv #Natalia #NataliaKayy A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 Official (@biggboss11.fc) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

The common man of big boss names will be soon announced by Colors team. Also a special media tour has been planned to familiarize media with the new house and its rules this week .

Other names are Pearl Puri, Rani Chatterjee, Varun Sood, Gauri Arora who are almost confirmed. The standby names are Chezanne Khan, Zoya Afroz, Jhanvi kapoor, Niketan Dheer that might be considered if the negotiations of others don’t work. Hina Khan, Niti Taylor and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are no longer in the list of names as they have rejected the offer.

Bigg Boss 11 ke padosi kaun hain? Soon, you will know the answer. Just 9 days to go! Starts Oct 1st, 9 pm. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/Xgsap9eRNi — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 21, 2017

The theme of this year’s Big Boss house is love thy neighbors. Big boss starts from October 1st and will take the Kasam slot on colors . While on weekends it will air from 9 PM onwards .