Bigg Boss 11: New padosis leave Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi in tears – watch video

Monday is all about throwing a few shockers audience and contestants’ way. Bigg Boss loves to spin a surprises all the time. The participants are going through so much pressure to excel in the nomination and luxury budget task. If that wasn’t enough, new padosis were introduced. Looking at them the whole house slipped into a frenzy leading Priyank and Luv Tyagi to cry!

It’s not as dramatic as we made it sound. So Bigg Boss has introduced new neighbours for the existing contestants and they are none other than the relatives of the participants. Bandagi entered first which made Puneesh Sharma really happy. Apparently, he was thinking about her that very day. She came in and went inside another room. Rocky Jaiswal too entered which made Hina Khan go nuts! She just couldn’t stop yelling and shouting to annoying proportions. We understand she was missing him…it isn’t easy to stay hold up inside the house for so long. Emotions give in at times. Same happened with Hina perhaps. Later, Priyank’s mom entered and he just couldn’t stop his tears. Shilpa Shinde was shocked to see her brother. Puneesh too got really emotional after watching his mom enter. Same goes for Vikas Gupta who couldn’t stop saying how good his mom looked. Watch all that’s going to happen in this video…

Gharwalon ke rishtedaar aa rahe hai padosi bann kar! Stay tuned to this space to find out more! #BB11pic.twitter.com/8AC0deXO2Q — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

This is a new twist to today’s tale. Nominations will be announced in tonight’s episode which makes us wonder if these relatives will have any hand in that. We are doubting that because only recently they have met their relatives and they are back in the house again. There has to be some twist in it and we are eager to see that unfurl.