Bigg Boss 11 nomination: Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi – who should be evicted this week? Vote!

There were no evictions this weekend on Bigg Boss 11 as the voting lines were closed deliberately. Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were nominated and we expected one of them to go to the secret room, but that did not happen too. But same is not going to repeat over the coming weekend as four contestants are in the danger zone this week and this time one of them is leaving for sure. For this week’s nominations, the contestants were divided into two teams – red and blue. The garden area also had two partitions in the same colours. There was a tree in between, which had eight huge apples with each contestants’ photo on them suspended on it.

Arshi Khan, who is the captain of the house got the ultimate power wherein she had to decide which team will be nominated for evictions by plucking the apples of the contestants she would like to nominate. Blue team had Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani, while red team consisted of Luv Tyagi, Shilpa, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma. The two teams had to make sure that they more apples than the opposite team after the task comes to an end. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta is really upset with this celebrity

The first gong played and she cut Akash’s apple first. When the second gong rang, Arshi cut Hina’s apple, who is in the blue team. At the third gong, Arshi cut Shilpa’s apple, citing that she is a strong contender. At the fourth gong, Arshi cut Luv’s apple as she thinks he doesn’t deserve to be on the show. When the final gong played, Arshi cut Priyank’s apple and therefore Luv, Priyank, Shilpa and Hiten get nominated this week for evictions.

So these are the four contestants that are in the danger zone this week.