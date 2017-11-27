Bigg Boss 11: Not only Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, here are other contestants who made their fight ugly by throwing objects at each other

In a shocking turn of events, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, who were quite close to each other on Bigg Boss 11 got into a massive argument recently. It all started when Puneesh didn’t save Akash in the captaincy task. Akash got so furious that he decided to cut all the ties with Puneesh. In fact during the weekend episode, Akash was disrespectful towards host Salman Khan too. But the fight between Puneesh and Akash took a turn for worse yesterday. It got so ugly that Puneesh ended up throwing his chappal at Akash. Who would have thought that Akash, who went bald to save Puneesh from nominations will end up getting into a massive argument him.

Check out the below video to know what exactly happened:

Puneesh Sharma aur Akash Dadlani ke jhagde ne Bigg Boss ke ghar mein tehelka macha diya! Dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/aUogxf6jvQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2017

If you have been a religious follower of Bigg Boss, you will know that this is not the first time that the two contestants have made their fight ugly by hurling objects each other.

The first incident that comes to our mind is the nasty fight between Kamaal R Khan and Rohit Verma in season three. KRK, Rohit and Shamita Shetty were sitting at the dining table when KRK suddenly lost his cool and threw a bottle towards Rohit. His actions led to his immediate eviction from the house. Check out the video right here:

Remember Bigg Boss 8 Halla Bol, which was hosted by Farah Khan? The makers had decided to extend the eighth season for a month. A few former contestants were brought in the house to compete with the contestants. Sambhavna Seth, who was one of the housemates in season two re-entered the house as a part of Bigg Boss 8 Halla Bol. And right on the first day, she got into an argument with Dimpy Mahajan. Their fight got so ugly that Sambhava ended up throwing her shoe at Dimpy, who handled it calmly initially, but later broke down in the washroom area. Watch the video to re-live that fight:



Many of you might not remember this, but Veena Malik threw her shoe on Ashmit Patel in Bigg Boss 4. So Ashmit and Shweta Tiwari were given a secret task wherein they had to hide Veena’s stilettos. After the task got over, Ashmit have it back to her, but they got a bit dirty, which is why Veena told Ashmit to wash the shoes. However, Ashmit was not up for it, and in a fit of rage she threw one of her stilettos on him.

So there you are! Do you remember any other incident where the contestants hurled objects at each other? Let us know in the comments below.