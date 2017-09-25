Bigg Boss 11: Not Varun Sood, but his alleged girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla to be on Salman Khan’s show?

As the premiere date of Bigg Boss 11 draws closer, the speculations about who will enter the house are getting stronger. A few days back, we heard that former Roadies contestant Varun Sood might enter the house. We have seen people from reality show background on the show, and Varun with his good looks and competitive nature was a good bet. However, now reports have come that not him but his alleged former girlfriend, Benafsha Soonawalla will enter the house. Yes, it seem they were dating for a while but have now broken up but the girls maintained they were just good friends. Benafsha is also a former Roadies contestant and a VJ. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Roadies contestant Varun Sood confirms being approached for Salman Khan-hosted show)

Well, she is quite popular with the youth and sizzling hot as well. Her Instagram is flooded with bikini pictures and we are sure she’ll raise temperatures inside the house. She hosts the campus diaries on MTV and is a total beach babe. She is as intelligent as she is sexy with a post-grad in Business Management.

Given her oomph quotient, we are sure people will love her on the show. Plus, she seems quite adventurous and cute too. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…