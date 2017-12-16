Bigg Boss 11: OMG! Arshi Khan to be arrested from the house?

Arshi Khan has got everyone talking with her stint on Bigg Boss 11. But she has always been this controversial even before she set foot inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi managed to stir a storm few years back when she painted the national flags of India and Pakistan on her semi-nude body. Obviously, a case was filed against her by a lawyer in Jalandhar back then. Well, that case is still open as an arrest warrant has been issued against Arshi for not attending court proceedings of the said case for last three months.

According to a report in International Business Times, Jalandar magistrate court ordered the cops to enter the Bigg Boss house and arrest Arshi. The report further suggests that this is the third time that Arshi has not attended the trial and the warrant that has been issued against her is the second one in this case. Check out the pictures that landed Arshi in this legal trouble:

Thankfully, Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios managed to get a stay order from the court till January 15, 2018, that is till the day after the finale of Bigg Boss 11. “An arrest warrant was issued against Arshi Khan on Monday by a Jalandar magistrate’s court. I could not attend the court as I was down with fever and as we all know, Arshi Khan is locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi Khan has been inside the Bigg Boss house since October 1st and this was the third time that the case came up for hearing in the last three months,” he told the portal. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan wants to get drunk inside the house

He cleared that the arrest warrant is not cancelled, and that the cops might take an action, but only after January 15. “However, on producing proof that Arshi Khan is locked up inside the BIgg Boss house, the court was pleased to stay the execution of the warrant till January 15, 2018. In simple terms, this means that the arrest warrant still exists and is not cancelled, but the police will not take action till January 15. If Arshi Khan attends the court before that, the warrant may be cancelled or else the police will execute the warrant,” Flynn was further quoted.

Clearly, Arshi’s torubles are not coming to an end even after she comes out of the Bigg Boss house.