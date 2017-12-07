Bigg Boss 11: OMG! Did Hina Khan just get engaged to boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal inside the house – watch video

Hina Khan fans are jumping with joy as the lady’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal set foot inside the Bigg Boss house and from what we see in the promo, it can be assumed that he proposed to her and she said yes. The sneak peek video that was posted on Colors’ official Twitter handle shows Hina singing the song, Saans from the film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan when Rocky makes way to the house. Needless to say, Hina’s happiness knows no bounds as she runs towards him and hugs him. She tells him that she missed him a lot and next moment we see them alone in the bedroom where Rocky puts a ring on Hina’s finger.

This is the first time that Hina and Rocky have acknowledged their relationship on national television. When Hina was one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Rocky came to support her during the finale, but at that time, Hina introduced him as her friend. And it was exactly the same during the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 11. Agreed that the whole wide world knew that they are an item, but this promo is like an official stamp on their relationship. Watch it right here: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan should go to the secret room this weekend, say fans!

Rocky’s entry inside the Bigg Boss house is a part of a task wherein the contestants have been given a golden opportunity to meet their loved ones after being away from them for more than two months. Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s respective mothers, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan’s respective fathers, Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal and of course, Rocky have so far entered the house for a brief period of time.

Hiten Tejwani’s wife and TV actress Gauri Pradhan and Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi’s loved ones too are suppose to make an entry in the house. Keep watching this space as we bring you all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.