Bigg Boss 11: People can see how Shilpa Shinde is in real life, former Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Saumya Tandon speaks up

In just 3 days, we will find out who will win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. Fans can’t contain their excitement and are already making predictions. Celebrities are also asking fans to vote for their favourite contestants. In an interview with Bombay Times, former Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai co-star, Saumya Tandon, talks about her relationship with Shilpa Shinde. She said, “I had a strictly professional relationship with her. All I know is that she fit the role perfectly. People can see how she is in real life on Bigg Boss. I watched an episode of the show, but couldn’t follow it further.”

She also said that she wouldn’t last a day in the reality show. She adds, “I would be a disaster; I will be shot dead by the makers as I won’t give them any controversial content. I can’t fight.” Shilpa and Saumya had a fallout right before the former walked out of the show. In case you don’t remember, Shilpa walked out of the show saying that she forced to quit and that she didn’t get any of her payments. She further went on to saying on record that she was being sexually harassed by co-producer Sanjay Kohli. She also added that she had confided in Saumya about the same. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 finale: Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are preparing to lose the winner’s trophy to Shilpa Shinde – here’s how)

Reacting to the controversy, Saumya told Hindustan Times, “It’s very sad that even after one year of leaving the show, Shilpa has put so many things out there for people to talk about. I don’t understand that if she left the show with an intention that she won’t come back, why is she still cribbing? It is so sad that she used my name. Saying that she confided in me is not true at all. I shared a very professional relationship with her. Also, I’m the kind of a person who is very confident about myself. So, it’s very kiddish to say the things that she said and I really didn’t like or appreciated those lies.”

The actress got married recently to her long-term boyfriend and is enjoying every bit of it. She also added in the interview that she wouldn’t recommend a long distance relationship to anyone and it’s horrible. The actress had been in a long distance relationship with her husband for a while before they tied the knot. Coming back to Saumya’s take on Shilpa, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.