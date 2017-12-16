Bigg Boss 11 preview: Mouni Roy enters the house, Priyank Sharma gets into a war of words with Salman Khan – watch video

We told you Mouni Roy will enter the Bigg Boss house to celebrate Salman Khan‘s birthday. Although the actor has no plans of celebrating it this year, we are pretty sure Bigg Boss will have something special to do for him. But while we were thinking it would be an interesting weekend episode today, it seems Priyank Sharma will not let that become a reality. Since a few days, all this guy is doing is get into fights with everyone from Vikas Gupta to his ‘buddy’ Luv Tyagi. In fact, he is in such a fighter mode that he couldn’t stop himself from going on a rant in front of Salman Khan either. In fact, he raises his voices indiscriminately when Salman is only trying to reason with him.

In today’s episode, you will see Salman getting really disturbed with the way Priyank goes on about Vikas Gupta. The latter would also try to put his perspective across but Priyank’s loud voice will drown them all. Salman says that Vikas feels Priyank uses people. To this the latter says, that if you are turn into a ‘Yes man’ for Vikas, then it’s fine. Now, it would be wrong to think that Priyank directed it towards Salman Khan because it is just a promo which is edited to gain maximum attention. So we will wait for the episode to air to form an opinion regarding this.

As for Mouni, she comes in to unmask what everyone feels about each other. She asks every contestant to hold something that has human characteristics written on them. Hina is asked to name the most conceited person on the show and she takes Shilpa Shinde’s name. Check out the video to know why she said so…

We already told you that Hiten Tejwani will get eliminated today. Despite our readers voting against Luv Tyagi, the latter gets to stay in the house some more while Hiten’s journey comes to an end.