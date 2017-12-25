Bigg Boss 11 preview: Priyank Sharma irritates Akash Dadlani with garlic while Shilpa Shinde snaps at everyone – watch video

Bigg Boss 11 has set up an impossible task for the contestants. It could have been easy for them to just wait for 42 minutes inside the nomination dome and not get selected for eviction but then life isn’t so easy. Especially the one inside the Bigg Boss house. Since everyone else is expected to distract the person inside the dome, people are going to extreme lengths and Priyank Sharma is one of them. Despite knowing that Akash gets allergic reaction from garlic, Priyank decides to irritate him by trying to put it inside the dome. Vikas Gupta repeatedly asks him not to… always the voice of reason, but Priyank seems adamant.

Akash Dadlani seems to be doing a decent job inside but then Priyank gets into this pointless adventure mode. Now, does he manage to put it in is something the channel wants to you to watch in the show but we have to say this man will do anything to win. Luv Tyagi gets in next and everybody tries to distract him but the guy seemed really content inside the dome, singing to himself. Next up was Shilpa Shinde. She was getting easily distracted by everyone and when things get too disturbing to bear, she snaps, “Chup kar be!” Check out a glimpse of all that is to happen today right here…

Kaun hoga nominations ka shikaar? Jaan ne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/0dx3HMt3Ao — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Bigg Boss has instructed that the contestants have to sit inside that dome for 42 minutes to escape nominations. They have to press the buzzer if they think 42 minutes are over and come out of the dome. This will not only save them from nomination but will also determine the luxury budget. So what will happen at the end? For that, you will have to watch the full episode.