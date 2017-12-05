Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal to have a face-off on Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 11 has been one of the most successful shows TRP wise and the entertainment content has also been terrific. Now, the festive season is here and the makers want to make the contestants happy. It seems some members will be travelling to the house to meet their loved ones. Everyone is going there tomorrow and the episode will be aired in the next few days. It is Christmas and family is all that one longs for. As per reports, Vikas Gupta’s mom, Puneesh Sharma’s dad and Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal will be going on Salman Khan’s show. Here are the details…

They are not all. Buzz is that Hiten Tejwani’s wife, Gauri Pradhan will also be going in along with Shilpa Shinde’s brother. It seems Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal will not be going on the show. They are trying to get one of her parents instead. It will be interesting to see how Puneesh will react on seeing his dad. We know that they have a fractured relationship. Will he melt down on seeing Puneesh or scold him for his intimacy with Bandgi Kalra on the show? But this is not all. Priyank’s ex-girlfriend Divya will also be entering the controversial house. (Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X: Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and Baseer Ali-Naina Singh to compete for the trophy)

A source told us that Divya was not keen to go inside but could not refuse them. It seems the creative team stuck to the decision. What will be Priyank’s reaction when she will say that she has ended ties with him? Or will she melt when she comes to know that Priyank was not in love with Benafsha Soonawalla. It will be a very interesting episode. It seems family members from Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani’s homes are not available. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Bigg Boss 11: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra lashes out at Arshi Khan for making fun of Puneesh Sharma; calls her CRUEL)