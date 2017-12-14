Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma confesses he found Hina Khan arrogant

It’s surprising to see that Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi bonded big time on Bigg Boss 11. But the three have been by each others’ side all the time. Obviously things were not the same between these three during the initial weeks of the show. In an unseen video that was published on Voot today, Hina, Luv and Priyank are seen having a conversation wherein they are discussing the first impressions of each other. Priyank enacts Hina to show her how she was when she entered the house. Luv tells Priyank that it was him, who came to the house like this. But Priyank denies and tells him that he came laughing inside the house, referring to the comeback he made after he was thrown out right at the end of the first week.

Hina asks Priyank to not enact her, but tell her how did he feel when he saw her first. Priyank replies that she met Hiten Tejwani as soon as she entered the house and Priyank thought that “ye sahi hai scene inka” suggesting that it’s a good thing that they know each other and they will be together during the show. He adds that he thought that she is very arrogant about her looks. And Hina kind of smirks and tells him, “Oh ye reaction tha tera.”

Talking about their friendship, of course there have been issues. We saw how Hina got angry on Priyank when he said that she is insecure of Shilpa Shinde in front of everyone. And then there was a time when Luv and Priyank got into a massive fight during a task.

But they know to keep all this aside and stick together, mainly because all three of them feel that they will be weak without each other.