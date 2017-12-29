Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma eliminated from Salman Khan’s show

Early reports have poured in that Priyank Sharma is evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. This was not unexpected as many voting trends were saying that Priyank is lacking in votes. This week, he was nominated along with Luv Tyagi. The boy from Gurgaon, Luv has been gaining in strength in the game in the past few weeks. Moreover, voting for him has gone to a new level altogether with the Tyagi community doing everything to promote their Laadle Balak. From mass rallies to posters, Luv is getting immense support from everyone. Sadly, Priyank has been rather inactive since a week and looks tired as hell. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: The Tyagi community gets together to help;Ladle Balak; Luv win the show; watch videos)

We saw that Priyank had an emotional breakdown of sorts when he met his mother last night. He apologised to her for all the wrong things he had done inside the house. He asked if his father was upset with him. Few days back, he had a showdown with Hina Khan when she fought with him for supporting his old friend, Vikas Gupta. Things went awry as Hina was almost boycotting him inside the house. Last night, she melted after seeing him shed buckets before his mom. Priyank’s mom was the stayed really quiet inside the house. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma should be evicted this week, say fans)

On the other hand, Luv has built a reputation as a loyal friend by supporting Hina Khan throughout the journey. Moreover, he has refrained from saying anything unsavoury to a woman, which has endeared him to many. Priyank had called Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shilde ‘saand’ (buffalo) and that had infuriated many viewers. His relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla also came across wrongly. Divya Agarwal ended the house and told him that their relationship was over.

Priyank has dealt with a lot of things inside the house. He has been roped in for another MTV show we hear. A good break is what he needs. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…