Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets into a blue polka dotted monokini and we don’t know how to react

Last night, we saw Luv Tyagi indulging in some cheap fun. Well, fans of Bigg Boss 11 who saw the show know what we are talking about. We will not repeat the details. Tonight, it is the turn of Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma to get reaction from the robots. We are guessing that Luv’s harkat has inspired Priyank immensely. On tonight’s episode, he will don a blue monokini swimsuit to make Vikas and Shilpa laugh. Now, we are wondering from where he got the swimsuit. Did Bigg Boss 11 give it to him for the task or does it belong to Hina Khan? If he does belong to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress, it surely got too overstretched. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how Priyank Sharma single-handedly destroyed his friendship with Vikas Gupta)

We feel that Shilpa and Arshi might laugh out loud but Vikas will be damn upset seeing this. Priyank’s image has gone for a toss inside the house. From his rather objectionable comments against women to abusing and lastly, being dumped by girlfriend Divya Aggarwal inside the house, the Bigg Boss 11 journey has not been a pleasant one. The worst effect of the show has been the fact that it has affected his friendship with his mentor, Vikas Gupta.

Delhi-boy Priyank Sharma was hailed as the national crush of India after his spectacular outing on MTV Splitsvilla 10. Girls could not control themselves as they gushed over his looks and how he was the perfect boyfriend material. After his unbridled affection towards Benafsha Soonawalla inside the house, his image took a beating. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…