Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani do belly dance to impress Katrina Kaif – watch video

Salman Khan returned with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11, but this time, he got a very special guest with him. His Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif joined him as they launched the new song, Dil Diyan Gallan from TZH. But not without playing some games and giving us some cute moments. Tonight we will see Katrina setting foot inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman first took Katrina to his secret room from where he keeps an eye on the contestants. From there he made a call to Shilpa Shinde in the house and told her that he is sending a very special guest and it is her responsibility to take care of her and get the boys of the house to impress her.

Soon Katrina walked inside the house, and then began an interesting round where Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta had to impress the actress. First the men were asked to make perfect rotis, and this round was won by Puneesh. Then in the second round, the boys had to do some belly dance. And how did that turn out to be? Well, watch the videos right here: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Let us thank Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for giving us some really cute moments on the show

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne secret room se dikhaya Katrina Kaif ko Bigg Boss ka ghar! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch her have fun with the housemates! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/9AM90ucw28 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 3, 2017

The #BB11 boys try to impress Katrina Kaif! Catch it all tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/RIQQl3GKUp — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2017

We can’t wait to see what else happened inside the house after Katrina walked in. One thing is sure, tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 is going to be an interesting watch. Who turned out to be the winner in Katrina’s swayamvar? Well, we will find it out tonight.

How excited are you for tonight's episode?