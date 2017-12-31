Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma makes shocking revelations about Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta post his eviction

Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi were nominated for evictions this week on Bigg Boss 11. And in a surprising turn of events, it’s Priyank, who has been eliminated from the high voltage reality show. Yep! Priyank’s second innings inside the Bigg Boss house came to an end last night, and of course fans are quite disappointed. The good thing is that Priyank will get to bring in the New Year with his loved ones. Before heading back to his hometown in Delhi, Priyank spoke to Indian Express at length about his journey, his fights with Vikas Gupta and a lot more. Here are the excerpts from his interview with the portal:

He was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house right at the end of the first week when he attacked Akash Dadlani. He made a comeback after few weeks. Talking about his second innings, he says, “When I entered the show again during Diwali, I was bubbling with energy wanting to prove myself. In the course of time I enjoyed myself, made stronger bonds, also a lot of mistakes but I learnt from it all. I was down and depressed after being portrayed so negatively and there actually came a time when I wanted to quit the show. Thankfully I had Bigg Boss with me, who told me that the world knows that my heart is at the right place, it just that I need to be strong. I did that and today like a phoenix, I have come out stronger of the phase.”

His ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal entered the Bigg Boss house few weeks for a brief period of time only to dump him on national television. Talking about that he says, "Not really. I don't really want to discuss it much but Divya and I have shared a beautiful bond and I will always respect her. Before entering the show we had broken up but after what was projected on-screen, she had few questions and worries, which she tried to clear out and also publicly announce our separation. There is no hatred towards her and I am really happy for what she is doing in her career."

Is he upset that he got eliminated before Luv Tyagi, who has become popular only recently? “Yes, this time too he got saved and [he] was like is it for real! I could only laugh at his expression, and then had to convince him that he has survived, yet another eviction. After all, anything can happen… Salman [Khan] bhai also told me whatever happened has happened, [and] now I should move on. I’m doing exactly that,” Priyank was quoted by Hindustan Times.

It was surprsing to see him fight with his best friend Vikas Gupta in that house. But Priyank says that doesn’t mean his friendship with Vikas has come to an end. “We are friends and will always be so. What you guys saw on Bigg Boss was very much real. Everyone fights with their friends and have a different opinion but that doesn’t mean that we will end our friendship. As friends, we have always been there for each other while we both also played our individual game, there was no faking or game in that,” he told IE.

And finally on who should be the winner? He plays it safe as he says, “I will play really safe here. I really think Shilpa ji (Shinde) and my two very close friends Vikas and Hina (Khan) will be the finalists and one would take home the trophy.”