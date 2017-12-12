Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma shamelessly refers to Vikas Gupta as a VAGINA – watch video

Priyank Sharma just hit a new low in Bigg Boss 11. As if body-shaming and catcalling wasn’t enough, he calls Vikas Gupta a vagina in this unseen footage that a fan shared with us. Priyank shamelessly compares Vikas to a vagina while conversing with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. Though Hina doesn’t get what he is saying until they repeat it multiple times. When she does, she asks him to not talk dirty and settles for a vulture as the best name for Vikas. Fans are outraged at Priyank for stooping so low and using the word vagina as an abuse for someone.

Luv then suggests weak-ass and laughs with Priyank. Hina, clearly disturbed with their conversation, tells them that they’ll either call him the vulture or Voot. How calling a man a vagina makes that person weak and dirty, I don’t understand. Priyank is the perfect example of everything that’s wrong with men stereotyping women in our society and if he calls himself a representative of the youth of the country, God save us all. Using words like vagina to demean someone is clearly not what we expect, especially for a so-called celebrity. Though he didn’t have the guts to go say it to Vikas’ face for obvious reasons. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta TROLLS Priyank Sharma for crying over his public breakup with Divya Agarwal)

Check out this video right here.

This is utterly disgusting. Priyank has a reputation of saying insensitive things and then crying. asking for an apology on camera. He has single-handedly destroyed his friendship with Vikas and has disappointed fans so much. Why would anyone respect a man who doesn’t respect women or is clearly unaware of the woman’s anatomy. A vagina is the strongest part of a woman’s body and calling someone a vagina just means the person is strong.

Unless, of course, Priyank’s knowledge of a woman is limited to what every disrespectful guy thinks of women. Even when his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal had come to visit him and break up with him, he wailed when she left. But as soon as the moment was over, he expressed his confusion saying that he had already broken up with her before entering the house. We’re really disappointed in Luv, too, for tagging along with this BS. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.