Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma shows middle finger to Hina Khan?

After Priyank Sharma made a comeback on Bigg Boss 11 last month, he grew quite close to Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi. The three have been by each other’s side at all times. But during last night’s episode, fans were surprised to see Luv and Priyank saying not so good things about Hina. At the end of the episode, we saw that Luv and Priyank were talking to each other in the garden area. It is during this conversation, Luv told Priyank that it bothers Hina a lot every time Salman Khan appreciates Shilpa Shinde. Priyank agreed to him and replied by saying that Hina is insecure of Shilpa, which is quite evident.

A set of fans were happy that Luv and Priyank are finally able to understand Hina. But the recent turn of events might just shock many of you. In an unseen video that was published on Voot today, Priyank can be seen showing a middle finger to Hina. Yep! You read that right! Did Hina and Priyank have a major showdown? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is highly furious with the contestants, will Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani face his wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar?

Well, before all you Hina fans attack us, let us tell you that all of this was a joke. Priyank, Hina, Vikas Gupta, Luv, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan were all in the bed room when Priyank secretly asked Hina to give him some of her muesli, but she, in sign language, that she will give it to him later. It is after this, Priyank by mistake showed her the middle finger, instead of thumbs up. Hina asked him what was that, and he explained to her that he wanted to show thumbs up, and it was a mistake.

Vikas joined and started instigating Hina in a humorous way as he told her that Priyank has no respect for her. Arshi too joins the joke, and starts yelling at Priyank. All of them get up and start hitting Priyank with the pillows.

What did you think? These contestants are not fighting all the time. They know to have some fun too.