Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma slams Vikas Gupta for calling his relationship with Divya Agarwal fake – watch video

Vikas Gupta took all his frustration out on Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani in the ongoing BB Lab task. Even though he did so as a part of the task, the Bigg Boss 11 contestants were clearly upset with him. Except Akash, no one fought with him about it. But Hina and Priyank were prepared to give it back to him when it’s his turn to be the robot. It was pretty obvious that are going to get twice as nasty in second leg of the task. But Vikas is no ‘weak-ass’ like they call him. He is pretty strong and is already prepared for the worst.

Hina screams on top of her voice lashing out at him for calling her a vamp and manipulative. She questions him and asks him whom she has manipulated till date. She keeps trying to provoke him by calling him the worst person and all of that but Vikas keeps a straight-face throughout. When Hina fails to break Vikas, Priyank enters. Since the contestant already has a lot of unresolved issues with Vikas, he goes on a rant. He forbids him to question his friendship and asks him who the hell he is to label Priyank and his relationships. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma gets into a blue polka dotted monokini and we don’t know how to react)

He adds that if Benafsha Soonawalla, her boyfriend, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal didn’t have a problem with him, why the hell did Vikas have a problem. He also questions Vikas, asking him who gave him the right to comment whether his relationship with Divya Agarwal was fake or not. Check out the video right here.

.@eyehinakhan aur @ipriyanksharmaa ne liya jamm kar badla! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the second half of the BB Lab task! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/A2u6f0wkSw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 13, 2017

We wonder if Team Vikas wins the task. A couple of Bigg Boss handles on Twitter have already revealed that Vikas' team will win the task. But considering how smart and strong Team Vikas is, it is not surprising if they win the task. You already saw how Vikas manages to keep a straight face throughout when Hina and Priyank are trying to get him all riled up.