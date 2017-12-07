Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya breaks down for 45 minutes after their emotional meet

Bigg Boss 11 house is going to be flooded with emotions tonight. Family members of the relatives entered the house and shot for a special sequence. Vikas Gupta’s mom, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Vikas Gupta’s mom and Priyank Sharma’s ex- Divya Agarwal were on the show. It was a very emotional moment when Priyank and she came face to face. We have seen in the promo how Divya told him that he had hurt her a lot. Later, Priyank screams D as she exits the room. In an interview to International Business Times, Divya narrated the experience of going inside the house. She said, “Initially, I thought I will shout at him and vent out my anger but the moment I saw him, I couldn’t stop myself. Whatever I had thought just disappeared. Because he was in a freeze position, his eyes spoke a lot. And just looking at that I became numb. I was heavily breathing, it was a 10-minute chat. I don’t know how much will be shown. It was a one-sided conversation as he wasn’t allowed to talk.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal to have a face-off on Salman Khan’s show)

The girl also spoke to the website about how Priyank kept on screaming her name after she left the house. It caused an emotional breakdown and she was sobbing in her vanity van for 45 mins. She told the publication, “No. The moment I left, he started screaming my name ‘D’ – I could hear it till outside. I sat in my vanity van for 45 minutes just crying. All I thought about was our times together. I completely forgot all the wrongs he did. I advised him about the show, I spoke about us. I hope he changes and becomes real.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma breaks down on seeing his father, watch video)

She was also asked if she ever felt that they should patch up after all this. She replied with a, "I wish…"