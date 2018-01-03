Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi win the mountain task, to contest for the ticket to finale

Everything that’s happening in Bigg Boss now has a finale connect. The contestants have no clue which task will put them in the finale or kick them out. Crude but it definitely is interesting to see the shock on their faces when they realise the outcomes of their acts. We loved it when Bigg Boss announced Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma safe after the ranking game. The look on Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan’s faces…PRICELESS! In the last episode, the inmates were given another task to better their chances to land in the finale. They were given a mountain task where everyone had to save the bags on their back that bore the names of other contestants. Well, after a lot of squabble and fights, we now know the winners of the task. Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma have won the task and now both will compete for the ticket to finale. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta speaks about the most embarrassing moment of his life, watch video)

We shared with you a video where you could see Shilpa trying to destroy Hina’s bag which Akash was carrying. Hina then threatens him that if he doesn’t save her bag, she will destroy his bag too. As usual, they fought and fought for no apparent reason. But the task definitely was a quirky one. In the last episode, you saw how the housemates began their the first day of the New Year. Shilpa Shinde and Hina got into a verbal duel with Akash who was just lazying around rather than helping Shilpa out. When that was pointed out by Hina, he yelled at her calling her a disgusting woman. Both the ladies then called him Arshi Khan’s puppy. As usual, Akash was nonchalant about it. Akash is anyway safe from nominations along with Puneesh. So it will be interesting to see who secures a place in the finale between Puneesh and Luv.