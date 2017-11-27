Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra or Luv Tyagi – who should be evicted this week? Vote!

A new week began on Bigg Boss 11, but not without a fight. Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, who were close to each other got into a massive argument when the former didn’t save Akash in the captaincy round last week. In last night’s episode, things took a turn for worse when Akash told Puneesh that he doesn’t care about him anymore. Puneesh retaliated by calling him a retard. Soon the argument got so ugly that Puneesh ended up throwing his chappal at Akash. Things calmed down only when the other housemates intervened and separated them.

As the tradition goes, we witnessed yet another nominations. This time there were no twists as one by one the contestants were called inside the confession room and they were asked to name two contestants each whom they would like to nominate this week. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Did Salman Khan lie to evict Sapna Choudhary?

Hiten Tejwani was safe considering he is the captain of the house. Hina Khan was called inside the confession room first and she nominated Puneesh and Bandagi for the chaos they created inside the house. Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi also nominated Puneesh and Bandagi for the same reason. Bandagi nominated Luv as she thinks that Luv doesn’t really want to be on the show. Shilpa nominated Priyank and Luv because she finds their behaviour quite weird. Puneesh nominated Luv as he feels that Luv does what Hina says and doesn’t use his brain. His second name was Akash because of the fight he had with him. Arshi Khan nominated Puneesh because he went against her and Bandagi for supporting him in this. Vikas nominated Luv for getting into unnecessary fights and Hina because he doesn’t find her behaviour to be good. Hiten nominated Akash citing that he is disrespectful and Puneesh for using abusive language inside the house.

Since Luv, Bandagi and Puneesh got the maximum votes, they are in the danger zone this week.

