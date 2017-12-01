Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma makes a crass ‘rape’ joke and no one should be amused – watch video

Puneesh Sharma entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner. The contestant had a very low probability of surviving on the show had it not been his affair with co-contestant Bandgi Kalra that grabbed eye balls. He has been pretty passive on the show otherwise. Well, he just gave everyone another reason to vote him out from the show. In an unseen clipping going viral on the internet right now, he can be seen making a crass rape joke. And obviously no one finds it amusing.

In the latest luxury budget task, the housemates tortured each other to win. Puneesh was referring to the same and said that his team were trying to be very protective when torturing other contestants but things spiraled out of control. To explain his case he made a very insensitive analogy and said that they were ‘raping with a condom on, but it tore’. A big nope! Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma were the contestants present with him during this conversation. All the men let out a muffled chuckle and a sound that makes their discomfort vaguely visible. But none of them vocally criticises Puneesh for his poor choice of words.

Puneesh : Yeh Jo Rape horaha tha is with Condom tha, but beech mein phat Gaya tha.. Such a shameful words, making joke of Rape and Celebs like Vikas,Hiten and Priyank didn’t stop him from uttering nonsense..

Is this entertainment @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV #BB11 ? pic.twitter.com/qFPwXdpoUT — Bowya Madhi ✨ (@bowya8) December 1, 2017

The moment was not aired on National TV, but made its way on the unseen videos available on Voot. Isn’t Puneesh aware that over 100 cameras are monitoring the contestants inside the house? His joke is a testament to who he is as a person? Would he have cracked the joke if Bandgi Kalra was present with them there? Puneesh and his lack of moral sense leaves us fuming with a lot of questions.

Good news is that Puneesh is nominated to evicted this week. If all goes well, we would not have to tolerate his nonsense any more inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. And shame on other contestant for not taking offense over the joke.

Meanwhile, this won’t be the only negative publicity for Puneesh. While he is busy flirting with Bandgi inside the house, pictures from his first wedding have gone viral. Though, he has told Bandgi that he is in middle of divorce proceedings. That is not all. Another video is going viral which has Bandgi question him about touching her inappropriately without her consent. This man has a lot to answer when he comes out of the house.