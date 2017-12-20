Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma ousts Akash Dadlani from the captaincy race but not without mocking him first

Like we said, Bigg Boss 11 is getting nastier and competitive with each day and task. After Akash Dadlani threw Puneesh Sharma’s golden egg in the pond to throw him out of the captaincy race in the BB Poultry task. Akash has managed to irk everybody in the house and is very well aware that he has no support from anyone in the house. After he ousted Puneesh from the captaincy race, Puneesh decided to get revenge on the same. He swore to throw Akash’s egg in the water. When the hen laid a golden egg with Akash’s face on it, Puneesh picked it up and the contestants were throwing and catching the egg, playing with it while mocking Akash.

Puneesh then put his egg in the water and rejoiced his victory. To be honest, Puneesh didn’t even try to protect his egg when Akash picked it up effortlessly and dropped it in the water. The other contestants who are supporting their friends so aggressively also didn’t do anything when Akash nonchalantly walked and threw his egg in the water. Instead, they just put the blame on Puneesh that he never made the effort to even protect the egg. It was obvious from this point that it will be Puneesh who will drop Akash’s egg in the water. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan forget their animosity, courtesy Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani)

Since Akash also expected the same from everyone, he didn’t make an effort to protect his egg and just laughed along when the contestants were mocking him and Puneesh threw his egg in the water. Akash was also throwing and catching the egg with the other contestants. Watch this video of Akash and Puneesh right here.

What will happen to Akash Dadlani’s golden egg? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/qoU0JyMJub — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

Akash and Puneesh were best friends in the house initially but their friendship went sour like everybody else’s. Akash never liked Bandgi Kalra and he often picked a fight with Puneesh about the same. Though they became friends again after Bandgi was evicted, things haven’t been going well with them. Akash is basically the troublemaker of the house and is probably the one contestant without any friends in the house. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.