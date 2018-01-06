Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani who will face mid-week elimination?

While Bigg Boss is slowly reaching towards its grand finale, the surviving contestants are Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, among which Puneesh and Akash are the only commoners left after Luv Tyagi’s elimination this week. Every contestant has worked hard and entertained us undoubtedly, but if Bigg Boss’ history is anything to go by, three finalists always make it to the finale. With five contestants remaining, there is a definite chance of a mid-week elimination. Past seasons also showed us that one of the contestants quit after getting a briefcase full of money. Now, its time to see who gets the briefcase and who has elimination chances. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan proves he is the perfect mamu for Rani Mukerji’s tiny tot Adira; find out how!)

Puneesh, Akash and Luv were the final three commoners left with celebrities Vikas, Shilpa and Hina, but Luv got eliminated this week and the others are left. Contestants were recently taken to Vashi’s InOrbit Mall and the popularity of these contestants created a chaos there. Last year fans were crazy for Manveer Gurjar, who apparently got kissed, this time too fans went berserk over the quartet. Luv was a little unlucky as he hails from North India and his fan base was comparatively weaker than others.

#BB11

1 Shilpa Shinde

2 Hina Khan

3 Vikas Gupta

4 Akash Dadlani and

5 Puneesh Sharma

Are the top 5 Confirmed contestants

Who do you think will be eliminated in mid week eviction during Finale week and who will go away with money bag. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 6, 2018

Now, let us wait and watch the course of the show. Who do you think will face the mid-week elimination? Let us know in the comments below…