Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma SPITS on Akash Dadlani’s face? Watch video

Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were close friends, until few days back. Their rapport changed when Puneesh didn’t save Akash during the captaincy task. It is after that Akash decided to cut all the ties with Puneesh. So miffed was Akash that he went on to disrespect Salman Khan during the weekend episode. However, things took a turn for worse during last night’s episode when Akash and Puneesh got into another massive argument. It started when Akash told Puneesh that he doesn’t care about him anymore. Puneesh retaliated by calling him a retard. And that was it. Soon it got so ugly that Puneesh ended up throwing his chappal at him. It is only after the other housemates separated them, things calmed down.

In tonight’s episode, we will see that Puneesh and Akash’s animosity will reach to a new level. So Bigg Boss introduced a task wherein the house has been transformed in to a Liliput township. Akash, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were the liliputs while Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani were the demons. As for Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma, they are the supervisors of the task. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde all set to get MARRIED on Salman Khan’s show?

As a part of this task, time and again one demon will be held captive by the Liliputs and they have to torture him/her. The demon has to bear it all, until he/she is done and wants to quit. As the task began, Puneesh was made to sleep on the slanting bed in the garden area and tied with ropes, the Liliputs began harassing him. Akash first decided to trim Puneesh’s hair, and managed to chop some of it. He then put chilly powder in his mouth and in his eyes. That is when Puneesh lost his cool and spat on Akash’s face. Check out the video right here:

The #BB11 housemates get their Luxury Budget Task for the week! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eY5Vko5tPD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 28, 2017

All of this will be seen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. and going by the promo, we can assure you that this episode will not be for the faint hearted.