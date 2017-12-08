Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma’s father has no issues with his son getting intimate with Bandgi Kalra on national television

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their romance on Bigg Boss 11. And we know how it is, right? When two people randomly fall in love on a reality show, things aren’t easy for them, even thought their feelings for each other might be genuine. There were many, who thought that this love story is just for the cameras and it will end like other affairs that started on Bigg Boss over the years. But when Bandgi was eliminated from the show last weekend, it kind of changed the perception of all those people. Even host Salman Khan backed this romance when Puneesh asked him if he also thinks it’s fake, and Salman told him that he finds it “real”.

While all of that was happening inside the house, there were rumours that Bandgi’s father is not happy with whatever they saw on TV. In fact, some reports suggested that he was hospitalised as his blood pressure increased after he saw his daughter getting cosy with another man on national television. Of course, those reports turned out to be untrue and Bandgi too clarified that nothing of that sort happened with her father. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 7th December 2017 Episode 68 Live updates: Luv Tyagi gets pissed with Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal

And now Puneesh’s father has also said that he is okay with his son’s stint on Bigg Boss 11. Puneesh’s dad entered the Bigg Boss house yesterday for a brief period of time as a part of a family task. After coming out of the house, he talked about his experience with Times Of India as he said, “When I first saw him, mann bhar aaya. We started crying because it was such an emotional moment. He hasn’t been away from home for such a long time in several years, which is why meeting him felt so good. Woh bhi kaafi khush ho gaya mujhse mil kar.”

Talking about Puneesh and Bandgi’s PDA, he said that initially it was awkward, but after a point of time, they accepted it. “Initially, it was quite shocking and awkward for us. Ekdum se jhatka laga woh dekh kar. But I have come to accept that it is just a part of the game. Everybody fights on the show. Everyone is playing a game here. So, it does not upset me or make me uncomfortable at all,” he was further quoted. Well, that sets the record straight then.