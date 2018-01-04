Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma’s harsh words leave Shilpa Shinde teary-eyed

The finale of Bigg Boss 11 is drawing closer and contestants are playing for themselves. It is also the time when contestants have to play for themselves putting aside their friendships. This is creating some rift between friends and alliances. One of the recent friendships that has evolved in the house is that of Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma. In the task, Puneesh is one of the robbers along with Luv Tyagi. Shilpa is a guard of the museum. The task will get very nasty and Puneesh will have a huge argument with the housemates. It seems he will say really harsh words to Shilpa Shinde. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi gets the ticket to finale, safe from eliminations?)

After the task, Puneesh is seen apologising to Shilpa for his harsh words. He holds his ears and says sorry to her. She says she did not feel bad on any statement other than the one where they discussed how she differentiated between celebs and commoners. Shilpa laments the format of the game. As we know, Puneesh is team Shilpa since a few days now. He was the one who supported her when Hina Khan raised the topic of cooking with tap water inside the house. Even Puneesh’s girlfriend Bandgi Kalra is a huge fan of Shilpa calls her an amazing human being. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde get loudest cheers as crowd goes berserk; watch videos)

The luxury budget task of the Museum was a crucial one for the housemates as they got a chance to earn back the prize money. This season, the housemates failed in every luxury budget task as they could not reach a consensus on how to play. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…