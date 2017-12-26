Bigg Boss 11: Raju Srivastava apologises for his derogatory comments on Shilpa Shinde, blames Colors for the “mischief”

Comedian Raju Srivastava landed in trouble after he made some objectionable remarks on Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Shilpa Shinde recently. It so happened that former Bigg Boss contestants – Vindu Dara Singh, Hiten Tejwani and Bandgi Kalra made an appearance on Colors’ other show, Entertainment Ki Raat. It is during this, some of the other artists of the comedy show appeared on the stage dressed up as the remaining housemates of Bigg Boss 11. According to the script, Raju, who was the guest comedian on that episode had to mock them. Fans of Bigg Boss 11 will know that Shilpa is a mother-like figure for some of her co-contestants on the show. So Raju decided to make fun of this as he said, “agar maa bane ka itna shauk hai to ghar re bahar aao, Shakti Kapoor tumhara intezaar kar raha hai (If you are so interested in becoming a mother, then come out of the house, Shakti Kapoor is waiting for you).”

This comment didn’t go down well with Shilpa’s massive number of fans, who slammed Raju on social media and asked for an apology from him. For those of you who missed the episode, here’s what happened:

This kind of act was not expected frm a comedian lyk #RajuSrivastav

On National Tv evn though it was clear to u that the PJ you were trying it was for #ShilpaShinde

Still shamelessly you did it.

WE NEED AN APOLOGY FROM YOU.#BB11 #WeekendKaVaar #EntertainmentKiRaat #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/0VDrNCsDDd — Saurabh Sagar (@SaurabhSagar) December 24, 2017

After all the hate comments, Raju took to his Facebook account and apologised to Shilpa and his fans for his comments. He cleared that the channel showed only a part of his act and blamed the editors for this “mischief”. Here’s what Raju posted:



Well, all’s well that ends well as they say. Talking about Bigg Boss 11, there are only seven contestants inside the house. Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Shilpa, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani are fighting it out for the trophy, which will be presented to the winner in less than three weeks as the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 is set to take place on January 14.