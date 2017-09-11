Bigg Boss 11: Revealed! Details of the first task inside Salman Khan’s house

The excitement for Bigg Boss 11 is slowly building up. We have seen the promos where Salman Khan is dealing with his padosi’s (neighbours). This weekend, we saw the promo, where he is dealing with his hot neighbour i.e. Mouni Roy. The names of a few celebs are doing the rounds as contestants. TV star Pearl V Puri, actor Abrar Zahoor, Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer and Shilpa Shinde are some of the names. The house is supposed to be a lot bigger than before divided into blocks with a celeb/common man living under the same roof. Here are some EXCLUSIVE details just for you…(Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Roadies contestant Varun Sood confirms being approached for Salman Khan-hosted show)

A little birdie told us that this time there will be blocks. A celeb and common man will live together. Everyone has to work to earn some privileges. Every contestant will be given some facility. It will be give and take. There are bonus points for those who complete tasks. The source further said, “The first task is to keep eye on neighbours. People have to spy on one another and inform Bigg Boss. If your neighbour has leaked your secret, you lose.” This is why the padosi promos are doing the rounds. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Cricket fanatic Salman Khan has a hot neighbour in Mouni Roy who is a real TEASE – watch video!)

Moreover,this season there will be the task of secret dating. A couple will be asked to date and if they are caught by neighbours, they will be punished. If they win, they enjoy privileges. The captain will get a house with all the privileges. We are sure that this season will bring new excitement. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates!