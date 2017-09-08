Bigg Boss 11: Roadies contestant Varun Sood confirms being approached for Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 11 premieres on October 1. And with less than a month left for the Salman Khan hosted show to kick start its three month long run, rumoured names of contestants have started popping up on the internet and on news. So far we have names like Nia Sharma, Niketan Dheer, Abhishek Malik, and even cringe-pop queen Dhinchak Pooja on the list of rumoured names. Adding another one to it, we have Varun Sood. Though his appearance on the show might be more concrete than any of the names mentioned above.

Varun was a contestant on the reality show Roadies X2, with Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula. In fact, Varun and Prince are quote good friends, and at one point of time were even flatmates in Mumbai. As per a report by India Forums, Varun has been approached for Bigg Boss 11. Varun is quoted saying, “Yes I have been approached but nothing is confirmed.”

Going by the history of Bigg Boss, Roadies contestants have been very successful on the show. During season 2, Ashutosh Kaushik, previously seen on Roadies 5, emerged as the winner on the final day, beating the likes of ex-Miss World Diana Haydon. In the 9th season of Bigg Boss, Prince Narula, who had won Roadies X2, took home the winner’s trophy. And then in the 10th cycle of Bigg Boss, Roadies 5 contestant, Bani J secured the runner-up position on the final day, as she lost out the winner’s title to Manveer Gurjar.

Certainly, audience loves to see Roadies contestants on the show. Varun Sood should definitely seize the opportunity. His luck might also just turn out to be as good as Ashutosh, Bani and Prince. Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how Salman Khan will keep inmates ‘in the dark’ this season

As for Bigg Boss 11, this year the same format of mixing commoners with celebrities will be followed. As for the theme of this year, promos reveal that the contestants will be living as neighbours in the house, and will be creating trouble for each other. Reports suggest that there will be an underground jail this time, which will serve as home for the notorious contestants.