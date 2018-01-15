Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan reveals the numbers of votes by which she lost to Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan was declared as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11 as Shilpa Shinde went on to winning the show. The actress revealed in an interview that Salman Khan told them that there was just a difference of around thousand votes between her and Shilpa. She said, “I was just talking to Mr Salman Khan. He was telling me and Shilpa that Bigg Boss has a certain following every season. It’s one of my favourite shows. The contestants change every season and there is one favourite in every season. We’re not as big as the show. The show has a certain viewership and if the viewers like a certain contestant more, it doesn’t mean there is something wrong with either of us. All of us have given our hundred percent in the show.”

She adds, “Salman just told us that there was just a difference of around thousand votes between me and Shilpa. So it’s not a big deal. We still made it to the finale. All the top 4 contestants are winners.” On being asked if she was prepared to lose to Shilpa, Hina says, “I think I had this conversation with Vikas Gupta where we were certain that Shilpa will win the show. But we decided to put it aside and play our own game. If you have seen, Vikas and I were competing with each other even till the last week.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde on winning Salman Khan’s show: Simplicity will always win)

Check out the interview right here.

On being friends with the contestants outside the show, Hina revealed that all the contestants have planned a trip together but no other details of the location will be shared now. Hina said on the show, too, that as soon as she is out of the show she wants to meet all the contestants and sort out all the differences. She even added that she would apologise to everyone if she has hurt them at all inside the house. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.